Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 3:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets are set to square off in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown in this game? Let’s take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Titans last season, as the 12th-year man was targeted 137 times and had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards (62.2 per game) with seven TDs.

Hopkins had a touchdown catch in five games last year out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 @Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 @Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 @Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 @Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1 Week 15 @Texans 9 2 21 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 7 72 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10 7 46 1

