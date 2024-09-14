Titans vs. Jets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 2 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, the New York Jets meet the Tennessee Titans, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Titans should be victorious, based on our computer model — continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Jets owned the third-best defense last season in terms of total yards (292.3 yards allowed per game), but they ranked second-worst offensively (268.6 yards per game). The Titans averaged 17.9 points per game on offense last year (27th in NFL), and they gave up 21.6 points per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

Titans vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3.5) Over (41) Titans 26, Jets 20

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Tennessee compiled a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.

The Titans covered the spread twice last season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last year.

Games involving the Titans last year averaged 40.7 points per game, a 0.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Jets Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Jets’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

New York put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

New York and its opponent combined to hit the over in seven of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this game is 41 points, 3.6 higher than the average total in Jets games last season.

Titans vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jets 15.8 20.9 17.7 19.6 13.6 22.4 Titans 17.9 21.6 22.7 19.3 12.6 24.1

