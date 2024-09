SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024 Published 6:24 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Week 3 of the college football slate includes 13 games with SEC teams in action. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

LSU vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Wisconsin | Boston College vs. Missouri

SEC Scores | Week 3

LSU 36 – South Carolina 33

South Carolina covered the 6-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49-point total.

LSU Top Performers

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (24-for-40, 285 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Garrett Nussmeier (24-for-40, 285 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Caden Durham (11 ATT, 98 YDS, 2 TDs)

Caden Durham (11 ATT, 98 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Aaron Anderson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 96 YDS)

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (9-for-16, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

LaNorris Sellers (9-for-16, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (19 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)

Raheim Sanders (19 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jared Brown (5 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

LSU South Carolina 417 Total Yards 398 285 Passing Yards 155 132 Rushing Yards 243 2 Turnovers 3

Alabama 42 – Wisconsin 10

Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

Passing: Jalen Milroe (12-for-17, 196 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (12-for-17, 196 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Milroe (14 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)

Milroe (14 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ryan Williams (4 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Top Performers

Passing: Braedyn Locke (13-for-26, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Braedyn Locke (13-for-26, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chez Mellusi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)

Chez Mellusi (11 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Will Pauling (11 TAR, 9 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Alabama Wisconsin 407 Total Yards 290 226 Passing Yards 141 181 Rushing Yards 149 0 Turnovers 2

Missouri 27 – Boston College 21

Boston College covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (21-for-30, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (21-for-30, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Noel (22 ATT, 121 YDS)

Nate Noel (22 ATT, 121 YDS) Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)

Boston College Top Performers

Passing: Thomas Castellanos (16-for-28, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Thomas Castellanos (16-for-28, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Treshaun Ward (6 ATT, 21 YDS)

Treshaun Ward (6 ATT, 21 YDS) Receiving: Reed Harris (1 TAR, 1 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Boston College Missouri 298 Total Yards 440 249 Passing Yards 264 49 Rushing Yards 176 2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 3 SEC Schedule

No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: CW

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 2 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ABC

New Mexico Lobos at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

