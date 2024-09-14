MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 15 Published 6:32 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

The MLB schedule on Sunday is sure to please. The matchups include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

If you’re seeking additional betting information for Sunday’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered with betting odds for each of the big games.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 15

Baltimore Orioles (84-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -110

Tigers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles -110

Orioles -110 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4

Tigers 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-110) over the Orioles (-110)

Tigers (-110) over the Orioles (-110) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA)

Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (72-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -155

Twins -155 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4

Twins 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-155) over the Reds (+125)

Twins (-155) over the Reds (+125) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA)

David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (82-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -110

Royals -110 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates -110

Pirates -110 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Royals 6, Pirates 5

Royals 6, Pirates 5 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-110) over the Pirates (-110)

Royals (-110) over the Pirates (-110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA)

Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.42 ERA)

New York Mets (81-67) at Philadelphia Phillies (89-59)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -150

Phillies -150 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +125

Mets +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4

Phillies 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-150) over the Mets (+125)

Phillies (-150) over the Mets (+125) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.98 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-94) at Washington Nationals (67-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Nationals -175

Nationals -175 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +145

Marlins +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4

Nationals 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Nationals (-175) over the Marlins (+145)

Nationals (-175) over the Marlins (+145) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-3, 5.4 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-74) at New York Yankees (86-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175

Yankees -175 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +145

Red Sox +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Red Sox (+145)

Yankees (-175) over the Red Sox (+145) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-14, 4.09 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-74) at Toronto Blue Jays (71-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -120

Blue Jays -120 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100

Cardinals +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4

Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-120) over the Cardinals (+100)

Blue Jays (-120) over the Cardinals (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.55 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (73-76) at Cleveland Guardians (85-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -140

Guardians -140 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +115

Rays +115 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Rays 3

Guardians 4, Rays 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-140) over the Rays (+115)

Guardians (-140) over the Rays (+115) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA)

Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-115)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -185

Athletics -185 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +150

White Sox +150 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 5, White Sox 4

Athletics 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-185) over the White Sox (+150)

Athletics (-185) over the White Sox (+150) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA)

Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-72) at Colorado Rockies (56-92)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -125

Cubs -125 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +105

Rockies +105 Total: 11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5

Cubs 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-125) over the Rockies (+105)

Cubs (-125) over the Rockies (+105) Total Pick: Under 11 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.51 ERA)

San Diego Padres (83-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -120

Giants -120 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +100

Padres +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4

Giants 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Giants (100) over the Padres (-120)

Giants (100) over the Padres (-120) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA)

Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.46 ERA)

Houston Astros (79-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -210

Astros -210 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +170

Angels +170 Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-210) over the Angels (+170)

Astros (-210) over the Angels (+170) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA)

Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (85-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -155

Diamondbacks -155 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +125

Brewers +125 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-155) over the Brewers (+125)

Diamondbacks (-155) over the Brewers (+125) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA)

Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA) Brewers Starter: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-77) at Seattle Mariners (75-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Moneyline Underdog: Rangers

Rangers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Mariners 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Rangers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA)

George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Atlanta Braves (80-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers

Dodgers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4

Braves 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Dodgers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA)

Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA)

