Lady Bears knock off Virginia squad in a Saturday matinee Published 7:41 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Harlan County Lady Bears improved to 9-3 on the season with a 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13 win Saturday afternoon over visiting Rye Cove, Va.

Rye Cove won 21-13, 23-21 in junior varsity action.

The Lady Bears will have three matches at home this week, taking on Thomas Walker, Va., on Monday, Jackson County on Tuesday and Knox Central on Thursday.