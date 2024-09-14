Harlan County’s Huff chooses East Tennessee State University Published 12:31 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Considering all he has already accomplished over his career, including last year’s run to the Sweet Sixteen finals and the all-state honors that followed, it would be easy for Maddox Huff to become complacent and live on what many have described as “legendary” status.

Huff, Harlan County’s senior point guard, doesn’t believe in that philosophy though and hasn’t stopped working since leaving Rupp Arena last March. His hard work paid off Friday as he announced his decision to continue his basketball career at East Tennessee State University in ceremonies at the HCHS auditorium. Coaches from over 30 Division I schools contacted Huff, who narrowed his choices to ETSU, UT-Martin, Lipscomb, Youngstown State and Eastern Kentucky University.

ETSU finished last season with a 19-16 record and fell to Samford in the Southern Conference championship game.

“Coach (Brooks) Savage is a great guy, and what he’s building in Johnson City is great. They were in the (Southern) conference finals last year, and I think they really have a chance to win it this year and make a run in the (NCAA) tournament,” Huff said. “He likes to play a style that I fit, and he believes in me.”

Savage was in Harlan earlier this month to visit Huff and family at midnight on the first day NCAA rules allowed coaches to contact players.

“Coming on that road that late and driving back at 1 a.m. shows that he wants me,” Huff said.

Huff averaged 17.7 points per game last season as the Bears posted a 34-5 record. He was the fifth-ranked junior on the all-state list and the highest ranked player in his class in the 13th Region and in the three mountain regions. It was the second regional title in program history for the Bears and the first state tournament win. The Bears became the first 13th Region team to advance to the state finals since Clay County lost to Ballard in 1988 and the first Harlan County team to make it that far since Harlan won the state title in 1944.

The Bears lost two starters to graduation, including all-state guard Trent Noah and forward Caleb Johnson, but bring back Huff, Reggie Cottrell, Brody Napier and Jaycee Carter, along with several reserves and a strong freshman class. The Bears played well in the summer and will enter the 2025 season as the second ranked team in the region behind South Laurel. Huff is ready to get back to work in the quest for a repeat.

“Getting that decision set in stone is good so I can get to work preparing for the season,” Huff said. “Trent said the same thing last year. We have a lot to do this season. We want to get back to the state tournament.”

Harlan County coach Kyle Jones talked about the Bears’ historic tournament run during the ceremony Friday.

“Trent and Maddox have set the bar so high for everyone who follows,” Jones said. “You and your teammates made history and you’ll be remembered forever.”

Huff was the third all-stater in school history, following Noah, his cousin, and Cameron Carmical, his brother. Huff’s father, Lonnie, was a standout player at Cawood in the early 90s, leading the Trojans to a 52nd District title and an appearance in the regional semifinals. Huff’s grandfather, Perky Bryant, was one of the best athletes in Evarts High School history and went on to play football at the University of Kentucky before beginning a long coaching career. Bryant was recognized before his grandson announced his college choice.

HCHS athletic director Eugene Farmer detailed Huff’s accomplishments and noted the Bears had won just under 80 percent of their games with Huff on the team, recording a 99-28 mark over four years.

Farmer also pointed out that Huff has scored 1,687 points in his high school career and was the third ranked player in the state going into the 2025 season.

Harlan County High School Principal Kathy Napier praised Huff’s work ethic, both on the court and in the classroom where he’s maintained a 4.0 grade point average and recorded a composite score of 27 on the ACT.

“You’ll bring your light to whatever college you choose and your success will continue,” Napier said. “We appreciate everything you brought to Harlan County High School.”