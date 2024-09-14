How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 15
Published 10:49 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024
Today’s WNBA slate has six quality matchups in store. Among those games is the Minnesota Lynx playing the New York Liberty.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Email newsletter signup
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get live and on-demand access to WNBA games
Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.