How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 15

Published 10:49 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 15

Today’s WNBA slate has six quality matchups in store. Among those games is the Minnesota Lynx playing the New York Liberty.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get live and on-demand access to WNBA games

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 2 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 2 with a free Fubo trial

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024

How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14

How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14

Print Article

SportsPlus