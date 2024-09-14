How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14 Published 7:12 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 629 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.49 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (16-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 28th start of the season. He has a 2.38 ERA in 166 2/3 innings pitched, with 213 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Sale is looking for his seventh straight quality start.

Sale is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

He will try for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar

