How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:24 am Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is one of many solid options on today’s MLB schedule.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
You will find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 14
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas City Royals (81-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (12-7, 3.34 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (74-74) at New York Yankees (86-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-4, 3.36 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (13-7, 4.7 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (74-73) at Toronto Blue Jays (70-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.2 ERA)
Miami Marlins (55-93) at Washington Nationals (66-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.6 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA)
New York Mets (81-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.74 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Baltimore Orioles (83-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-8, 3.18 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (73-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (1-3, 5.96 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 2.79 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (65-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-115)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.58 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (72-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (8-6, 3.46 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Atlanta Braves (80-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-6, 2.86 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-72) at Colorado Rockies (56-92)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.57 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (85-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (7-5, 2.93 ERA)
San Diego Padres (83-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-3, 7.5 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA)
Houston Astros (79-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-87)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.5 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-6, 5.3 ERA)
Texas Rangers (71-77) at Seattle Mariners (75-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.