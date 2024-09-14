Eagles pull away in second half for win over Harlan Published 1:53 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HYDEN — While the Leslie County offense adjusted to life without two of its top receivers, the Eagles’ defense took care of business in Friday’s game against visiting Harlan.

Harlan was held to 11 yards of offense and no first downs in the first half while Leslie was also spinning its wheels with the ball. That was until the final minute or the half when the Eagles scored twice and then pulled away in the second half for a 35-6 victory.

The Dragons finished with only four first downs (two by penalties) and 74 yards of offense while turning the ball over three times.

“I wax extremely pleased with our defense tonight,” Leslie County coach Eddie Melton said. “We’ve struggled to stop the run so far this year, and that’s something we’ve focused on with our linebackers this week. Coach (Jeremy) Asher really worked with our linebackers and they played really well tonight. That’s the best we’ve played, and we have to build on that going into next week.”

Harlan (1-3) was held to one touchdown for the third straight game, all in the fourth quarter.

“Until we establish some type of running game and consistency on offense we’re going to struggle,” said Harlan coach Brian Williams. “We’re playing a lot of reps on defense and the kids got tired.”