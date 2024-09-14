Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 14 Published 5:27 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

Atlanta Braves (80-67) will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves, at -125, are the favorites in this game, while the Dodgers are underdogs at +105. Bookmakers have set the over/under for this matchup at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -125

Braves -125 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +105

Dodgers +105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.

Sale is aiming to record his seventh quality start in a row in this game.

Sale is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth in MLB action with 188 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (629 total).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.49 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

The Braves have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.210).

