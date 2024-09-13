WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 13 Published 1:38 am Friday, September 13, 2024

If you’re hoping to wager on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve arrived at the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 13

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-7.5)

Storm (-7.5) Total Pick: Under (171.5)

Under (171.5) Prediction: Storm 89, Wings 79

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-12.5)

Lynx (-12.5) Total Pick: Over (156.5)

Over (156.5) Prediction: Lynx 87, Sky 73

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (+3.5)

Mystics (+3.5) Total Pick: Over (156.5)

Over (156.5) Prediction: Dream 81, Mystics 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Fever (+5.5)

Fever (+5.5) Total Pick: Under (177.5)

Under (177.5) Prediction: Aces 86, Fever 83

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) Total Pick: Over (157.5)

Over (157.5) Prediction: Sun 83, Mercury 77

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.