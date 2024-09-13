WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 13

Published 1:38 am Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Sept. 13

If you’re hoping to wager on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve arrived at the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 13

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Storm (-7.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (171.5)
  • Prediction: Storm 89, Wings 79

How to Watch

  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (-12.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (156.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 87, Sky 73

How to Watch

  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mystics (+3.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (156.5)
  • Prediction: Dream 81, Mystics 79

How to Watch

  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Fever (+5.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (177.5)
  • Prediction: Aces 86, Fever 83

How to Watch

  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (-5.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (157.5)
  • Prediction: Sun 83, Mercury 77

How to Watch

  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

