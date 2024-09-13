Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 15

Published 4:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 15

The New York Jets (0-1) ready for a road matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Want to watch this game? You can do so on TV.

Email newsletter signup

Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Sep 15, 2024: Titans vs. Jets Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, September 15, 2024
  • Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 1,005 YDS / 6 TD / 59.1 YPG / 4 YPC
55 REC / 311 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 76 REC / 1,016 YDS / 8 TD / 59.8 YPG
DeAndre Hopkins WR 75 REC / 1,057 YDS / 7 TD / 62.2 YPG
Will Levis QB 1,808 YDS (58.4%) / 8 TD / 4 INT
57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG
Ernest Jones LB 145 TKL / 14 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Harold Landry OLB 70 TKL / 14 TFL / 10.5 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 107 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Roger McCreary CB 86 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT

Titans Injuries

Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Chicago L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 New York CBS
9/22/2024 Green Bay FOX
9/30/2024 at Miami ESPN
10/13/2024 Indianapolis CBS
10/20/2024 at Buffalo CBS
10/27/2024 at Detroit FOX
11/3/2024 New England FOX
11/10/2024 at Los Angeles FOX
11/17/2024 Minnesota CBS
11/24/2024 at Houston CBS
12/1/2024 at Washington CBS
12/8/2024 Jacksonville CBS
12/15/2024 Cincinnati FOX
12/22/2024 at Indianapolis CBS
12/29/2024 at Jacksonville CBS
TBD Houston

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Jets Key Players

Name Position Stats
Breece Hall RB 994 YDS / 5 TD / 58.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
76 REC / 591 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 34.8 REC YPG
Garrett Wilson WR 95 REC / 1,042 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
Tyrod Taylor QB 1,341 YDS (64.4%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
197 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.7 RUSH YPG
Tyler Conklin TE 61 REC / 621 YDS / 0 TD / 36.5 YPG
Quincy Williams LB 139 TKL / 15 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
C.J. Mosley LB 152 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Quinnen Williams DL 62 TKL / 11 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
Jermaine Johnson LB 55 TKL / 11 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT

Jets Injuries

    Tyron Smith | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Nir – rest
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 3 GP

    Mike Williams | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Receiving Stats (2023): 26 TAR | 19 REC | 249 YDS | 1 TD

    Ashtyn Davis | S (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Micheal Clemons | DL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Tricep
    • Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    D.J. Reed Jr. | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Michael Carter II | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Javon Kinlaw | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Non-injury
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 3 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/9/2024 at San Francisco L 32-19 ABC/ESPN
9/15/2024 at Tennessee CBS
9/19/2024 New England Amazon Prime Video
9/29/2024 Denver CBS
10/6/2024 at Minnesota NFL Network
10/14/2024 Buffalo ESPN
10/20/2024 at Pittsburgh NBC
10/27/2024 at New England CBS
10/31/2024 Houston Amazon Prime Video
11/10/2024 at Arizona CBS
11/17/2024 Indianapolis NBC
12/1/2024 Seattle FOX
12/8/2024 at Miami CBS
12/15/2024 at Jacksonville FOX
12/22/2024 Los Angeles CBS
12/29/2024 at Buffalo CBS
TBD Miami

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13

How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12

Print Article

SportsPlus