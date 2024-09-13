Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 15
Published 4:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
The New York Jets (0-1) ready for a road matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
Want to watch this game? You can do so on TV.
Email newsletter signup
Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Sep 15, 2024: Titans vs. Jets Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|1,005 YDS / 6 TD / 59.1 YPG / 4 YPC
55 REC / 311 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|76 REC / 1,016 YDS / 8 TD / 59.8 YPG
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|75 REC / 1,057 YDS / 7 TD / 62.2 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,808 YDS (58.4%) / 8 TD / 4 INT
57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|145 TKL / 14 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|70 TKL / 14 TFL / 10.5 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|107 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|86 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
Titans Injuries
Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Chicago
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|New York
|–
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Green Bay
|–
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Miami
|–
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Indianapolis
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Buffalo
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Detroit
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|New England
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Los Angeles
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Minnesota
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Houston
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Washington
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jacksonville
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Cincinnati
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Indianapolis
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jacksonville
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Houston
|–
|–
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Breece Hall
|RB
|994 YDS / 5 TD / 58.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
76 REC / 591 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 34.8 REC YPG
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|95 REC / 1,042 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|1,341 YDS (64.4%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
197 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.7 RUSH YPG
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|61 REC / 621 YDS / 0 TD / 36.5 YPG
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|139 TKL / 15 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|152 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|62 TKL / 11 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jermaine Johnson
|LB
|55 TKL / 11 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT
Jets Injuries
- Injury: Nir – rest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 3 GP
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Receiving Stats (2023): 26 TAR | 19 REC | 249 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Tricep
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Non-injury
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 3 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
Tyron Smith | OL (Unspecified)
Mike Williams | WR (Unspecified)
Ashtyn Davis | S (Unspecified)
Micheal Clemons | DL (Unspecified)
D.J. Reed Jr. | CB (Unspecified)
Michael Carter II | CB (Unspecified)
Javon Kinlaw | DT (Unspecified)
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/9/2024
|at San Francisco
|L 32-19
|ABC/ESPN
|9/15/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|CBS
|9/19/2024
|New England
|–
|Amazon Prime Video
|9/29/2024
|Denver
|–
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|at Minnesota
|–
|NFL Network
|10/14/2024
|Buffalo
|–
|ESPN
|10/20/2024
|at Pittsburgh
|–
|NBC
|10/27/2024
|at New England
|–
|CBS
|10/31/2024
|Houston
|–
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/10/2024
|at Arizona
|–
|CBS
|11/17/2024
|Indianapolis
|–
|NBC
|12/1/2024
|Seattle
|–
|FOX
|12/8/2024
|at Miami
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|at Jacksonville
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|Los Angeles
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Buffalo
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Miami
|–
|–