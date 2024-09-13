Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kent State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14 Published 8:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) into their game against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Kent State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 256 YDS / 5 TD / 128 YPG / 8 YPC

6 REC / 66 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 33 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 525 YDS (74.5%) / 5 TD / 2 INT

71 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 35.5 RUSH YPG Dont’e Thornton WR 3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TD / 52.5 YPG DeSean Bishop RB 102 YDS / 1 TD / 51 YPG / 6.8 YPC Tyre West DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Dominic Bailey DL 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Jakobe Thomas DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Omarr Norman-Lott DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State – 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma – 10/5/2024 at Arkansas – 10/12/2024 vs. Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Kent State Key Players

Name Position Stats Luke Floriea WR 12 REC / 196 YDS / 2 TD / 98 YPG Chrishon McCray WR 9 REC / 94 YDS / 2 TD / 47 YPG Devin Kargman QB 374 YDS (54.5%) / 3 TD / 2 INT Ky Thomas RB 79 YDS / 0 TD / 39.5 YPG / 2.7 YPC

7 REC / 41 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG Kameron Olds DL 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Stephen Daley DL 7 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Naim Muhammad DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Alex Branch DB 6 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Kent State Schedule