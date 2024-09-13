Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kent State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14
Published 8:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) into their game against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.
We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Kent State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|256 YDS / 5 TD / 128 YPG / 8 YPC
6 REC / 66 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 33 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|525 YDS (74.5%) / 5 TD / 2 INT
71 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 35.5 RUSH YPG
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TD / 52.5 YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|102 YDS / 1 TD / 51 YPG / 6.8 YPC
|Tyre West
|DL
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Dominic Bailey
|DL
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jakobe Thomas
|DB
|3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|DL
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Kent State Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Luke Floriea
|WR
|12 REC / 196 YDS / 2 TD / 98 YPG
|Chrishon McCray
|WR
|9 REC / 94 YDS / 2 TD / 47 YPG
|Devin Kargman
|QB
|374 YDS (54.5%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
|Ky Thomas
|RB
|79 YDS / 0 TD / 39.5 YPG / 2.7 YPC
7 REC / 41 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG
|Kameron Olds
|DL
|7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Stephen Daley
|DL
|7 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Naim Muhammad
|DB
|3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Alex Branch
|DB
|6 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|at Pittsburgh
|L 55-24
|9/7/2024
|vs. St. Francis (PA)
|L 23-17
|9/14/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Penn State
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Eastern Michigan
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Ball State
|–
|10/19/2024
|at Bowling Green
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Western Michigan
|–
|11/6/2024
|vs. Ohio
|–
|11/13/2024
|at Miami (OH)
|–
|11/19/2024
|vs. Akron
|–
|11/26/2024
|at Buffalo
|–