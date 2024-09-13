How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

Published 2:48 am Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever is one game in particular to catch on a Friday WNBA schedule that includes five exciting contests.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

NFL Week 2 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 2 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 11

How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 11

Print Article

SportsPlus