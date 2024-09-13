How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13
Published 2:48 am Friday, September 13, 2024
The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever is one game in particular to catch on a Friday WNBA schedule that includes five exciting contests.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
