How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13 Published 2:48 am Friday, September 13, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever is one game in particular to catch on a Friday WNBA schedule that includes five exciting contests.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

