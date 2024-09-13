How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13 Published 7:12 am Friday, September 13, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 p.m. ET, with Marcell Ozuna and Shohei Ohtani — two hot hitters — expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 186 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (623 total runs).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.50 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Schwellenbach has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Schwellenbach will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis

