How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Friday, September 13, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that features plenty of competitive contests.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Information on live coverage of today’s MLB play is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 13

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (80-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA)

Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (8-9, 4.09 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (80-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA) Royals Starter: TBA

Baltimore Orioles (83-64) at Detroit Tigers (75-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-8, 3.65 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-92) at Washington Nationals (65-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA)

DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (74-73) at New York Yankees (85-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.34 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.34 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.09 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.09 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.39 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (72-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (6-9, 3.89 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Atlanta Braves (79-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-3, 3 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (64-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-114)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA)

Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA) Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (71-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA) Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 5.06 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-71) at Colorado Rockies (55-92)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.14 ERA)

Houston Astros (78-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-86)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA) Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (84-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.81 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)

Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)

San Diego Padres (82-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA)

Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-11, 3.71 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.