Emergency Preparedness class taking applications

The Youth Preparedness Program, a joint program by Harlan County High School, the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service, and Harlan County Emergency Management, Kentucky Emergency Management is currently taking applications for the next class of the program.

Harlan County Extension Agent Jeremy Williams gave some details on the program.

“It will be held at Harlan County High School,” Williams said. “Students can pick up applications for the program in the front office at the school or from the guidance office secretary.”

According to Williams, the course will begin on September 26.

“It’s an after school program. It’s held every Thursday when school is in session for up to 22 sessions,” Williams said.

Williams explained the participants will learn about disaster preparedness, weather awareness, fire safety, search and rescue, lifesaving skills, CPR, and other areas of interest.

“We’re going to also learn and demonstrate leadership skills along with giving back to our community,” Williams said. “That’s a huge part of this program, being able to give back to your community and learning about community service projects.”

The participants will also learn to prepare emergency kits and create communication plans for themselves, their families, and the community.

“Past participants who completed the program have learned a lot, and they were able to give back to their communities in multiple ways,” said Williams. “We’re expecting this program to be just as good. It is also a huge opportunity for students grades 9-12 to build their resume for college and scholarship applications, along with job applications. They will receive several certifications which appeal to employers when applying for jobs.”

The program is open to all Harlan County High School students. Williams and Kentucky Emergency Management Area 9 Manager David McGill will lead the bulk of the classes.

“We also work with outside folks,” Williams said. “For example, we’ll bring in EMTs, firefighters, flight nurses, meteorologists, police officers, and others…We teach the core of the class, then bring in others to teach some specific things.”

Williams mentioned what he believes to be essential skills for the students to gain from the program.

“Personally, I think the most important thing is being prepared for any event,” Williams said. “We’ve seen a lot of emergency disaster events take place in the region this year. Another important part of the program is gaining leadership skills.”

The program is limited to 15 students.

“This program is ideal for students interested in careers in emergency services, law enforcement, health care, military, and many others,” said McGill.

The deadline to apply is September 18th. Those accepted will be notified prior to the first session.