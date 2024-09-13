Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 13 Published 5:27 am Friday, September 13, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (79-67) go head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-110), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Dodgers (-110) Bookmakers have set the total for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -110

Braves -110 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110

Dodgers -110 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

Schwellenbach is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Schwellenbach will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth in MLB play with 186 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (623 total).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.214).

