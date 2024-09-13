Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jets Game – Week 2 Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

Best bets are available for when the New York Jets (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Titans vs. Jets Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Titans 26 – Jets 20

The Jets have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jets were favored on the moneyline three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.

New York never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.

Tennessee had a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (+4)

Titans (+4) The Jets beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.

The Titans covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

Tennessee won once ATS (1-3) as underdogs of 4 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)

Over (41) New York and Tennessee combined to average 7.3 less points per game a season ago than the total of 41 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 more points per game last season (42.5) than this matchup’s total of 41 points.

A total of seven of the Jets’ games last season went over the point total.

The Titans and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last year.

