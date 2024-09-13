Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jets Game – Week 2
Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
Best bets are available for when the New York Jets (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Titans vs. Jets Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction:
Titans 26 – Jets 20
- The Jets have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jets were favored on the moneyline three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.
- New York never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.
- The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Tennessee had a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Titans (+4)
- The Jets beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.
- The Titans covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
- Tennessee won once ATS (1-3) as underdogs of 4 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- New York and Tennessee combined to average 7.3 less points per game a season ago than the total of 41 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 more points per game last season (42.5) than this matchup’s total of 41 points.
- A total of seven of the Jets’ games last season went over the point total.
- The Titans and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last year.
