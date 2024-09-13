Beshear gives update on manhunt; 4 of 5 victims released from hospital Published 8:00 am Friday, September 13, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky law enforcement, along with several other agencies, is still searching for Saturday’s alleged I-75 shooter, 32-year-old Joseph Couch.

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke with law enforcement in Laurel County on Thursday morning about the search effort that enters its sixth day. He said four of the five victims wounded in the attack are now out of the hospital and the fifth is expected to survive.

Couch is still considered armed and dangerous and Beshear said the goal is to protect Kentuckians and bring safety and stability back to the area where neighbors have been on edge since Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

Beshear applauded law enforcement for its work during the manhunt for Couch, as well as offering condolences to the victims affected in the shooting.

Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. with Kentucky State Police said there is no significant update on finding Couch, but officials are following up on all tips. He added crews are utilizing every tool at their disposal and will expand the search radius in the Daniel Boone National Forest, if necessary.

Couch reportedly shot and injured several people in Saturday’s shooting off I-75. He faces five counts of attempted murder and five counts of first-degree assault for wounding five people.

“We’re grateful to local law enforcement who responded so quickly, ensuring that this situation did not get worse, and immediately opened an investigation that continues. I’m grateful for the cooperation, knowing that justice and safety is the end goal,” Beshear said.

A $35,000 reward for information that leads to Couch’s arrest has been offered.