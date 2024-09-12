Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 221 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Levis’ Current Injury Status

Levis does not appear on the injury report this week.

Levis’ Season Stats (2023)

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 149 255 58.4% 1,808 8 4 7.1 25 57 1

Levis’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Levis averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt last year, 15th in the league.

He averaged 28.3 passing attempts per game, 28th in the league.

Levis completed 16.6 passes per game last season, 31st in the league.

Levis racked up 1,062 air yards on completed passes last year, 28th in the NFL.

He averaged 2.3 rushing yards per carry (57 yards on 25 attempts).

Levis stayed on his feet for 23 rushing yards after contact last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 yards per game allowed by the Jets through the air last season made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

New York gave up 19 passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) last year, which ranked its defense fourth in the league.

A year ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the NFL with 17 picks.

After allowing 124 rushing yards per game last year, New York had the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Levis and the Titans will take on the NFL’s 11th-ranked run defense from a season ago (14 rushing touchdowns conceded).

