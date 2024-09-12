US 119 traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest Published 9:25 am Thursday, September 12, 2024

A Lawrenceburg man is facing charges including trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Tommy Turner, 42, of Lawrenceburg, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Maas on Sept. 3.

According to a newsrelease, Maas was patrolling on US 119 near the Dayhoit community when he performed a traffic stop. Initial investigation determined the operator, Turner, was impaired. Turner was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A search incident to arrest located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, cash, paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking, and additional controlled substances. Turner told police his “stuff” was ten times better than what anyone had to offer locally.

Turner was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and multiple traffic violations. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

According to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the following were arrested in a drug roundup on Sept. 5:

• Maurice Long was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 5. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading, and resisting arrest;

• April York was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Jessica Dixon was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Olivia Evans was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts);

• Teddy Reese was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Randy Hammons was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Megan Goodwin was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts);

• Juanita Couch was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Wendy Varner was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts);

• Jordan Marshall was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts);

The following were arrested in Letcher County with the assistance of the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitesburg City Police Department:

• Jimmy Holland was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Kierston Hanke was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.