Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd will take on the team with last season’s second-ranked pass defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Boyd be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Jets? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 3.43

3.43 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 1 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 5.2 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 3.9 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 2.6 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 3.9 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 9.8 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 10.6 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5.6 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 11.7 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.2 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 2.3 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 2.2 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5.3 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 5.9 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2.9 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 0.4 2 1 4 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

In 2023, Boyd had 77.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) — 55th at his position, 180th in the league.

Boyd picked up 18 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.8 fantasy points in his only game this season.

Boyd accumulated 11.7 fantasy points — eight receptions, 117 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.

Boyd put up 10.6 fantasy points in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers — three catches, 40 yards and one touchdown — his second-best fantasy showing of the season.

Boyd accumulated 0.4 fantasy points — one reception, four yards, on two targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

