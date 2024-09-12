Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tyler Boyd will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans take on the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boyd’s Current Injury Status

Boyd is currently not on this week’s injury report.

Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 67 667 279 2 10.0

Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Boyd racked up 279 yards after the catch last season, 71st among NFL pass-catchers.

He averaged 5.5 rushing yards per carry (11 yards on two attempts).

Boyd’s 10.0 yards per catch average was 91st in the league

He was targeted on 98 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.8 yards per target (93rd in NFL).

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Jets allowed 168.3 passing yards per game, ranking them second in the NFL against the pass last season.

New York’s pass defense ranked fourth in the NFL last year, allowing 1.1 passing TDs per game.

Opposing QBs threw 17 picks against the Jets a season ago (one per game). The Jets’ pass D ranked eighth in interceptions.

By giving up 124 yards per game on the ground last year, New York was the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense.

Boyd and the Titans will play the NFL’s 11th-ranked run defense from a season ago (14 rushing touchdowns allowed).

