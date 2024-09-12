Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Tyler Boyd will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans take on the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Boyd’s Current Injury Status

  • Boyd is currently not on this week’s injury report.

Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
98 67 667 279 2 10.0

Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

  • Boyd racked up 279 yards after the catch last season, 71st among NFL pass-catchers.
  • He averaged 5.5 rushing yards per carry (11 yards on two attempts).
  • Boyd’s 10.0 yards per catch average was 91st in the league
  • He was targeted on 98 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.8 yards per target (93rd in NFL).

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

  • The Jets allowed 168.3 passing yards per game, ranking them second in the NFL against the pass last season.
  • New York’s pass defense ranked fourth in the NFL last year, allowing 1.1 passing TDs per game.
  • Opposing QBs threw 17 picks against the Jets a season ago (one per game). The Jets’ pass D ranked eighth in interceptions.
  • By giving up 124 yards per game on the ground last year, New York was the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense.
  • Boyd and the Titans will play the NFL’s 11th-ranked run defense from a season ago (14 rushing touchdowns allowed).

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.

More Player Props

Titans vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 2

Titans vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 2

Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Tyjae Spears and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Tyjae Spears and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info

Print Article

SportsPlus