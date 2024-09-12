Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info
Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024
Tyler Boyd will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans take on the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.
Matchup Information
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets
- Game Day: September 15, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.
Boyd’s Current Injury Status
- Boyd is currently not on this week’s injury report.
Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|98
|67
|667
|279
|2
|10.0
Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)
- Boyd racked up 279 yards after the catch last season, 71st among NFL pass-catchers.
- He averaged 5.5 rushing yards per carry (11 yards on two attempts).
- Boyd’s 10.0 yards per catch average was 91st in the league
- He was targeted on 98 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.8 yards per target (93rd in NFL).
Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.
Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)
- The Jets allowed 168.3 passing yards per game, ranking them second in the NFL against the pass last season.
- New York’s pass defense ranked fourth in the NFL last year, allowing 1.1 passing TDs per game.
- Opposing QBs threw 17 picks against the Jets a season ago (one per game). The Jets’ pass D ranked eighth in interceptions.
- By giving up 124 yards per game on the ground last year, New York was the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense.
- Boyd and the Titans will play the NFL’s 11th-ranked run defense from a season ago (14 rushing touchdowns allowed).
Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.