Tyjae Spears and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 180 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Spears’ Current Injury Status

Spears is not listed on the injury report this week.

Spears’ Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 453 2 4.5 70 52 385 1

Spears’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Spears was 26th in the NFL with 460 total yards after the catch last year.

He racked up 4.5 yards per carry (453 yards on 100 attempts) last season.

Spears’ 7.4 yards per catch average was 123rd in the league

With 385 receiving yards on 70 targets last season, he was 121st in the NFL with 5.5 yards per target.

Spears racked up 216 rushing yards after contact (thanks in part to five broken tackles) last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 passing yards the Jets gave up on average per game a year ago. That made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

The New York pass defense ranked fourth in the NFL last season (19 passing TDs allowed).

The Jets’ defense ranked eighth in the NFL a year ago by recording 17 interceptions.

New York, in terms of stopping the run, finished 25th in the league last season after allowing 124 rushing yards per game.

The Titans are squaring off with the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush D (14 TDs conceded a year ago).

