Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 10:41 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks will be up against the team with last year’s second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Burks worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 2.35

2.35 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2.7 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Chargers 7.6 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.5 6 1 5 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2.8 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 0.6 3 1 1 0 Week 15 @Texans 6.4 3 3 62 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 2.2 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 1.1 3 2 11 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

In 2023, Burks had 23.9 fantasy points (2.7 per game) — 119th at his position, 349th in the NFL.

In his only game this season, Burks accumulated 0.3 fantasy points. He had two receiving yards on one catch (two targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Burks finished with 7.6 fantasy points — three receptions, 76 yards. That was in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Burks put up 6.4 fantasy points in Week 15 versus the Houston Texans — three catches, 62 yards — his second-best fantasy showing of the season.

