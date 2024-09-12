Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 10:41 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the New York Jets — whose rushing defense was ranked 25th in the league last season (124 yards allowed per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Jets.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 9.34

Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 20.2 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 12.9 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 12.1 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 @Patriots 6 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 4.4 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 11 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 @Rams 5.5 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 6.3 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 @Giants 5.5 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 14 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 @Commanders 16.3 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 @Seahawks 14.3 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 @Eagles 9.6 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 5.7 11 52 0 2 5 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 4.3 12 38 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Lions 4.9 16 49 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 14.6 17 70 1 2 16 0 Wild Card @Packers 14.5 15 56 1 7 29 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 52nd overall in the league and 18th at his position, Pollard accumulated 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023.

In his only game so far this season, Pollard accumulated 15.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown, and had 12 yards receiving on three catches (four targets).

In Week 1 against the New York Giants, Pollard posted a season-high 20.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs.

Pollard recorded 16.3 fantasy points in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders (13 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 24 yards) for his second-best fantasy outing of the season.

In his worst game of the season — Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins — Pollard finished with 4.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 38 yards.

