Tony Pollard and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 180.0 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

TV: CBS



Pollard’s Current Injury Status

Pollard is not listed on the injury report this week.

Pollard’s Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 252 1,005 6 4.0 67 55 311 0

Pollard’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Pollard was 57th in the NFL with 321 total yards after the catch last season.

He averaged 4.0 rushing yards per attempt (1,005 yards on 252 carries), 27th in the NFL.

With 311 yards on 55 receptions, Pollard was 136th in the NFL with 5.7 yards per catch last year.

He was targeted on 67 pass attempts last season, averaging 4.6 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Pollard was fourth in rushing yards after contact last year with 510, thanks in part to 19 broken tackles.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 passing yards the Jets gave up on average per game a year ago. That made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

New York’s pass D conceded 19 passing TDs last season (1.1 per game) to rank fourth in the NFL.

Opposing QBs tossed 17 picks against the Jets a year ago (1.0 per game). The Jets’ pass D ranked eighth in interceptions.

By surrendering 124.0 yards per game on the ground last year, New York was the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense.

The Jets allowed 14 rushing touchdowns a year ago. That mark ranked 11th in the NFL.

