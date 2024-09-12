Titans vs. Jets: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 2 Published 1:44 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

The New York Jets (0-1) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 15, 2024 versus the Tennessee Titans (0-1). The matchup’s total has been listed at 41.5 points.

The Titans’ recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Jets.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Jets Betting Insights

Tennessee’s record against the spread last year was 7-9-1.

The Titans covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

There were six Tennessee games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

New York beat the spread six times in 17 games last year.

Last year, seven of New York’s 17 games hit the over.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.