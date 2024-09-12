Tennessee vs. Kent State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 14 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

In the matchup between the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET, our projection system expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-49.5) Over (62.5) Tennessee 61, Kent State 9

Email newsletter signup

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.5% in this matchup.

The Volunteers have posted one win against the spread this year.

One Volunteers game (out of one) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for Tennessee games this season.

Kent State Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes are winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

The Golden Flashes have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Kent State this year is 10 points lower than this game’s over/under.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Volunteers vs. Golden Flashes 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 60 6.5 69 3 51 10 Kent State 20.5 39 17 23 24 55

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.