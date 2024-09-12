Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 10:41 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will take on the team with last year’s second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 — beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Jets? Prior to making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 1.34

1.34 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 5.8 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 8.5 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 11.1 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9.3 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.9 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.8 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.3 2 1 33 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

In 2023, Westbrook-Ikhine had 57 fantasy points (4.4 per game) — 75th at his position, 233rd in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 11.1 fantasy points — five receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, Westbrook-Ikhine had 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 33 yards and one touchdown. That marked his second-best fantasy output of the season.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 0.7 fantasy points — one reception, seven yards, on one target — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

