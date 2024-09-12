How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:31 am Thursday, September 12, 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants is one of many strong options on today’s MLB slate.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 12
Colorado Rockies (54-92) at Detroit Tigers (75-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.96 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (71-76) at St. Louis Cardinals (73-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.82 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (64-82) at Houston Astros (77-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.42 ERA)
Miami Marlins (54-92) at Washington Nationals (65-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.4 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (74-72) at New York Yankees (84-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (71-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.66 ERA)
Texas Rangers (70-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (83-62) at San Francisco Giants (72-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-10, 4.69 ERA)
