How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:31 am Thursday, September 12, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants is one of many strong options on today’s MLB slate.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 12

Colorado Rockies (54-92) at Detroit Tigers (75-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.96 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (71-76) at St. Louis Cardinals (73-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA)

Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.82 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (64-82) at Houston Astros (77-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA)

Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.42 ERA)

Miami Marlins (54-92) at Washington Nationals (65-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA) Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.4 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (74-72) at New York Yankees (84-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (71-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA)

Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.66 ERA)

Texas Rangers (70-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA)

Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA) Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (83-62) at San Francisco Giants (72-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-10, 4.69 ERA)

