Hiram John Hall, 66 Published 2:20 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Hiram John Hall, 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday September 9, 2024 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Cumberland to Clarence and Opal Marie Hall. Hiram was a member of the National Guard. He loved helping other people. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Clarence Dale Hall and Robert Harrison, his sister Lillie Sheila Hall, and his niece Angela Gregory. He is survived by his sister Opal Margaret Mullinix of Elizabethtown, KY, also his 2 brothers Terry Lee Hall and Jerry Lynn Hall of Elizabethtown, KY, his sisters Mary Susan Dodd of Monticello, KY, and Betty Ann Hall of West Frankfort, IL, his 2 sons Johnathon Dale Woods of Harrisburg, IL and Austin “Ace” (Taylor) Abner of Connersville, IN, his grandchildren Maci Marie Abner of Connersville, IN and Kameron Abner of Connersville, IN, his special friend Tina Abner (Ace’s Mom) of Connersville, IN, his ex-wife Cheryl Hall of Middlesboro, KY, his ex-stepdaughter Christa Lunsford of Middlesboro, KY, 3 nephew Christopher Dale Hall of Monticello, Dustin Dodd of Monticello, Clarence Edward Dodd of Monticello, 6 nieces Destiny Nicole Ralph of Elizabethtown, Ashley Turner of Monticello, Tina Skimehorn of Carrier Mills, IL, Lindsey Young of Ensfield, IL, Sandra Howard of Jefferson City, TN, Renee Bean of Abeline, TX, as well as several great nephews and great nieces and 2 great great nephews and 2 great great nieces. Funeral Services will be held Saturday September 14, 2024 11:00 am at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, KY with Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial will be held at the Elk Spring Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Visitation will be Friday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm or Saturday 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.manakeefuneralhome.com Hiram John Hall 1958-2024