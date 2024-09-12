HCHS golf team wins league title Published 8:32 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Brayden Casolari and the Harlan County Black Bears made it two in a row as each claimed championships Thursday in the two-day Pine Mountain Golf Conference Tournament at the Wasioto Winds course in Pineville.

Casolari, a junior, shot a three-under par 69 for his second straight individual title and conference player of the year honors. He was eight strokes ahead of Middlesboro’s Garrison Warren and Harlan County’s Cole Cornett.

Cole Cornett and Alex Creech were next for the Bears as each shot an 84. Carson Clark finished with a 97.

Gunnar Sams and Logan Stepp led Bell County as each shot an 84. Austin Goodin was next with an 87. Jackson Walters finished with an 89. Cooper Miracle shot a 109.

Carson Osborne led Harlan with a 99 and earned third team all-conference honors. Brody Owens was next for Harlan with a 112, followed by Caiden Jackson at 115 and Izaiah Lefevers at 130.

Cornett and Creech earn won first-team honors. Zayden Casolari was a second-team selection with Clark earning third-team honors.