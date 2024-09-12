DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info
Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024
DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans play the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Matchup Information
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets
- Game Day: September 15, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hopkins’ Current Injury Status
- Hopkins is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.
Hopkins’ Season Stats (2023)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|137
|75
|1,057
|223
|7
|14.1
Hopkins’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)
- Hopkins was 100th in the NFL with 223 total yards after the catch last year.
- He averaged 4.5 rushing yards per carry (nine yards on two attempts).
- Hopkins’ 14.1 yards per catch average was 27th in the NFL
- He averaged 7.7 yards per target last season (61st in league), racking up 1,057 yards on 137 passes thrown his way.
- Hopkins collected five yards after contact as a rusher last season.
Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)
- Hopkins will face the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense from a year ago, as they surrendered 168.3 pass yards per game.
- New York surrendered 19 passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) last year, which ranked its defense fourth in the NFL.
- The Jets’ defense ranked eighth in the league a year ago by recording 17 interceptions.
- By surrendering 124 yards per game on the ground last year, New York was the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense.
- The Titans are going up against the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush D (14 TDs allowed a year ago).
