DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans play the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hopkins’ Current Injury Status

Hopkins is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.

Hopkins’ Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 137 75 1,057 223 7 14.1

Hopkins’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Hopkins was 100th in the NFL with 223 total yards after the catch last year.

He averaged 4.5 rushing yards per carry (nine yards on two attempts).

Hopkins’ 14.1 yards per catch average was 27th in the NFL

He averaged 7.7 yards per target last season (61st in league), racking up 1,057 yards on 137 passes thrown his way.

Hopkins collected five yards after contact as a rusher last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

Hopkins will face the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense from a year ago, as they surrendered 168.3 pass yards per game.

New York surrendered 19 passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) last year, which ranked its defense fourth in the NFL.

The Jets’ defense ranked eighth in the league a year ago by recording 17 interceptions.

By surrendering 124 yards per game on the ground last year, New York was the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense.

The Titans are going up against the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush D (14 TDs allowed a year ago).

