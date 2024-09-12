Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 10:41 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the New York Jets — whose pass defense was ranked second in the league last season (168.3 yards allowed per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 3.96

3.96 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 0 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Chargers 3.5 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.7 4 3 7 0 Week 4 @Bengals 2.9 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 3.3 9 5 33 0 Week 6 @Ravens 1.8 4 2 18 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2.7 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2.8 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2.7 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.5 5 4 45 0 Week 13 @Colts 6.4 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.6 6 5 46 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.6 3 3 36 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 12.3 7 6 63 1 Week 17 @Texans 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 3.6 3 2 36 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 59.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game), Okonkwo was 24th at his position and 229th in the league.

In his only game this year, Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points. He had 15 receiving yards on two catches (two targets) and one touchdown.

Okonkwo picked up 12.3 fantasy points — six catches, 63 yards and one touchdown — in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season.

Okonkwo put up 6.4 fantasy points in Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts — three catches, 62 yards — his second-best fantasy showing of the season.

