Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 221 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Okonkwo’s Current Injury Status

Okonkwo is not on the injury report this week.

Okonkwo’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 77 54 528 260 1 9.8

Okonkwo’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Okonkwo was 83rd in the NFL with 260 total yards after the catch last season.

He averaged 3.0 yards per carry and 0.4 yards per game last year.

Okonkwo’s 9.8 yards per catch average was 98th in the NFL

He was targeted on 77 pass attempts last year, averaging 6.9 yards per target (91st in NFL).

Okonkwo stayed on his feet for two rushing yards after contact last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Jets yielded 168.3 passing yards per game, ranking them second in the NFL against the pass last season.

New York surrendered 19 passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) last season, which ranked its defense fourth in the league.

A season ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the NFL with 17 interceptions.

Okonkwo will take on a New York squad that allowed 124 rushing yards per game last season and was 25th-ranked in the NFL in run defense.

The Jets conceded 14 rushing touchdowns a year ago. That mark ranked 11th in the league.

