Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 10:41 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will be up against the team with last season’s second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ridley a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Jets.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 7.11

7.11 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 16.1 11 8 101 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 3.2 8 2 32 0 Week 3 @Texans 4 7 3 40 0 Week 4 @Falcons 9.8 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 13.6 8 7 122 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.6 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 0.5 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 8.3 10 6 83 0 Week 10 @49ers 2 3 2 20 0 Week 11 @Titans 24.1 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 16.9 6 5 89 1 Week 13 @Bengals 3.3 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 5.3 13 4 53 0 Week 15 @Ravens 3.9 12 5 39 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 19.8 9 6 90 2 Week 17 @Panthers 3.9 8 4 39 0 Week 18 @Titans 16.6 10 6 106 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley was 17th at his position, and 65th overall in the NFL, with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Ridley accumulated five fantasy points in his only game this season. He had 50 yards receiving, on three catches (seven targets), and zero touchdowns.

Ridley picked up 24.1 fantasy points — seven catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns — in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season.

In Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ridley put up 19.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints, Ridley posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, five yards, on four targets.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!