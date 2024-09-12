Calvin Ridley and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info
Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024
Calvin Ridley will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans play the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Matchup Information
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets
- Game Day: September 15, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ridley’s Current Injury Status
- Ridley is not on the injury report this week.
Ridley’s Season Stats (2023)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|136
|76
|1,016
|194
|8
|13.4
Ridley’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)
- Last season, Ridley was 118th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 194.
- He averaged 2.6 yards per carry and 1.4 yards per game last season.
- With 1,016 yards on 76 receptions, Ridley was 34th in the NFL with 13.4 yards per catch last season.
- He averaged 7.5 yards per target last year (66th in league), racking up 1,016 yards on 136 passes thrown his way.
Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)
- The Jets were the NFL’s second-ranked defense against the pass last year, giving up 168.3 passing yards per game.
- New York’s pass D gave up 19 passing TDs last season (1.1 per game) to rank fourth in the NFL.
- A year ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the league with 17 interceptions.
- New York gave up 124 rushing yards per game last year, ranking it as the NFL’s 25th-ranked run D.
- The Titans are matching up with the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush defense (14 TDs conceded a year ago).
