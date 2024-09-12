Calvin Ridley and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 2:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Calvin Ridley will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans play the New York Jets in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ridley’s Current Injury Status

Ridley is not on the injury report this week.

Ridley’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 136 76 1,016 194 8 13.4

Ridley’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last season, Ridley was 118th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 194.

He averaged 2.6 yards per carry and 1.4 yards per game last season.

With 1,016 yards on 76 receptions, Ridley was 34th in the NFL with 13.4 yards per catch last season.

He averaged 7.5 yards per target last year (66th in league), racking up 1,016 yards on 136 passes thrown his way.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Jets were the NFL’s second-ranked defense against the pass last year, giving up 168.3 passing yards per game.

New York’s pass D gave up 19 passing TDs last season (1.1 per game) to rank fourth in the NFL.

A year ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the league with 17 interceptions.

New York gave up 124 rushing yards per game last year, ranking it as the NFL’s 25th-ranked run D.

The Titans are matching up with the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush defense (14 TDs conceded a year ago).

