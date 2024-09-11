Tennessee vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 14 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 49 points. The over/under in this contest is 62.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.

Kent State has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

