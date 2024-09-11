SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3

Week 3 of the 2024 college football season includes 13 games involving SEC teams. A couple of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Toledo +11.5 against Mississippi State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Boston College vs. Missouri matchup.

Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Toledo +11.5 vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Toledo by 6.6 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Wake Forest +23.5 vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 9.1 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 38.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 8.7 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia State +10.5 vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia State by 1.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets

Under 54 – Boston College vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Total: 39.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Georgia vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Total: 35.5 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 62.5 – Kent State vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Total: 70 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State

  • Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
  • Projected Total: 54 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 50.5 – LSU vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Total: 43.3 points
  • Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 3 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
South Carolina 2-0 (1-0 SEC) 27.0 / 12.5 270.0 / 244.0
Alabama 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.5 / 8.0 496.5 / 227.0
Georgia 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.0 / 3.0 472.5 / 161.0
Missouri 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.5 / 0.0 503.5 / 127.0
Oklahoma 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 33.5 / 7.5 313.5 / 257.5
Ole Miss 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 64.0 / 1.5 713.5 / 225.5
Tennessee 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 60.0 / 6.5 589.0 / 185.0
Texas 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.5 / 6.0 467.0 / 238.0
Vanderbilt 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.5 / 13.5 356.5 / 234.0
Arkansas 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 50.5 / 19.5 667.5 / 257.5
Auburn 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 43.5 / 12.0 457.0 / 286.0
Florida 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 31.0 / 24.0 446.5 / 367.0
Kentucky 1-1 (0-1 SEC) 18.5 / 15.5 250.0 / 191.5
LSU 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.0 / 24.0 399.5 / 371.0
Mississippi State 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 39.5 / 18.5 371.0 / 355.0
Texas A&M 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.5 / 16.5 387.5 / 317.5

