SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3 Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Week 3 of the 2024 college football season includes 13 games involving SEC teams. A couple of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Toledo +11.5 against Mississippi State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Boston College vs. Missouri matchup.

Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Toledo +11.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Toledo by 6.6 points

Toledo by 6.6 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

Pick: Wake Forest +23.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 9.1 points

Ole Miss by 9.1 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: The CW

Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 38.5 points

Georgia by 38.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 8.7 points

Florida by 8.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Georgia State +10.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia State by 1.5 points

Georgia State by 1.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets

Under 54 – Boston College vs. Missouri

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers

Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 39.5 points

39.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Under 45.5 – Georgia vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 35.5 points

35.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Over 62.5 – Kent State vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers

Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 70 points

70 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers Projected Total: 54 points

54 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Under 50.5 – LSU vs. South Carolina

Matchup: LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 43.3 points

43.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Week 3 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G South Carolina 2-0 (1-0 SEC) 27.0 / 12.5 270.0 / 244.0 Alabama 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.5 / 8.0 496.5 / 227.0 Georgia 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.0 / 3.0 472.5 / 161.0 Missouri 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.5 / 0.0 503.5 / 127.0 Oklahoma 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 33.5 / 7.5 313.5 / 257.5 Ole Miss 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 64.0 / 1.5 713.5 / 225.5 Tennessee 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 60.0 / 6.5 589.0 / 185.0 Texas 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.5 / 6.0 467.0 / 238.0 Vanderbilt 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.5 / 13.5 356.5 / 234.0 Arkansas 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 50.5 / 19.5 667.5 / 257.5 Auburn 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 43.5 / 12.0 457.0 / 286.0 Florida 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 31.0 / 24.0 446.5 / 367.0 Kentucky 1-1 (0-1 SEC) 18.5 / 15.5 250.0 / 191.5 LSU 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.0 / 24.0 399.5 / 371.0 Mississippi State 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 39.5 / 18.5 371.0 / 355.0 Texas A&M 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.5 / 16.5 387.5 / 317.5

