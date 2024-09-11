NFL Week 2 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions Published 1:19 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

There are 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 2 schedule, with the Vikings (+6) among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 2 Spread Bets

Pick: Giants +1.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Giants by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -1.5

Commanders -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams +1.5 vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Cardinals -1.5 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Dolphins -2.5 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins -2.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Browns +3 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Browns by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Browns by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -3 vs. Broncos

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 15.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 15.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -3

Steelers -3 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 2 Total Bets

Under 45.5 – 49ers vs. Vikings

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 42.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

42.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 45.5 – Saints vs. Cowboys

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 53.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

53.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 45.5 – Bears vs. Texans

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 38 – Seahawks vs. Patriots

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Projected Total: 36.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

36.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 36.5 – Steelers vs. Broncos

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos Projected Total: 37.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

37.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

