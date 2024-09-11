How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 11

Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are three games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: The U and MNMT
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

