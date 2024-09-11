How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 11
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
There are three games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: The U and MNMT
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
