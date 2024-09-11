How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 11 Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

There are three games on today’s WNBA schedule, including the Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: The U and MNMT

The U and MNMT Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video

TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

