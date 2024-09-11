How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 11 Published 7:10 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Max Fried gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 186 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 622 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.49 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Fried is looking for his third straight quality start.

Fried will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Reynaldo López Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried –

