How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 11
Published 7:10 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Max Fried gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 186 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .409.
- The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 622 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.
- Atlanta’s 3.49 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Fried looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Fried is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Fried will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2024
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kevin Gausman
|9/7/2024
|Blue Jays
|L 9-5
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|José Berríos
|9/8/2024
|Blue Jays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/9/2024
|Reds
|L 1-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|9/10/2024
|Nationals
|W 12-0
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/11/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/13/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Landon Knack
|9/14/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/15/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Walker Buehler
|9/16/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|9/17/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|–
