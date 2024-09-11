How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:24 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The MLB slate today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 11
Miami Marlins (54-91) at Pittsburgh Pirates (69-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Jonathan Bermudez (0-0, 5.79 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (83-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-113)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.2 ERA)
New York Mets (79-66) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.43 ERA)
Texas Rangers (70-75) at Arizona Diamondbacks (81-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (71-74) at Philadelphia Phillies (87-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (54-91) at Detroit Tigers (74-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.3 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-5, 7.55 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (79-66) at Washington Nationals (64-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (80-66) at New York Yankees (83-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (83-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.27 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (60-85) at Minnesota Twins (77-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (71-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (63-82) at Houston Astros (77-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-7, 4.46 ERA)
San Diego Padres (82-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (12-8, 3.1 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (83-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.72 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA)
