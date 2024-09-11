How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 11: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:24 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The MLB slate today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 11

Miami Marlins (54-91) at Pittsburgh Pirates (69-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA)

Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) Marlins Starter: Jonathan Bermudez (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (83-62) at Chicago White Sox (33-113)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.2 ERA)

New York Mets (79-66) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA)

Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.43 ERA)

Texas Rangers (70-75) at Arizona Diamondbacks (81-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08 ERA)

Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (71-74) at Philadelphia Phillies (87-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (54-91) at Detroit Tigers (74-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.3 ERA)

Casey Mize (2-6, 4.3 ERA) Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-5, 7.55 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (79-66) at Washington Nationals (64-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA)

Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (80-66) at New York Yankees (83-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA)

Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (83-63) at Boston Red Sox (73-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-10, 4.38 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.27 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (60-85) at Minnesota Twins (77-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (71-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA)

Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA) Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (63-82) at Houston Astros (77-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (6-7, 4.46 ERA)

San Diego Padres (82-64) at Seattle Mariners (73-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA)

Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (12-8, 3.1 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (83-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA)

Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA) Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.72 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-70) at Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA)

Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA)

