Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for Sept. 11 Published 5:25 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (79-66) square off against the Washington Nationals (64-80) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6:45 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Oddsmakers have tabbed the Braves (-165) as moneyline favorites against the Nationals (+140). This matchup has a total of 7.5 runs (over -120; under +100).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -165

Braves -165 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +140

Nationals +140 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.

The left-hander’s most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

Fried is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Fried is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 186 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (622 total).

The Braves are 20th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).

