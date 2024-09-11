Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Kent State vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Sept. 14
Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) in college football action at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Kent State?
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Kent State Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction:
Tennessee 61, Kent State 9
- Tennessee is -20000 on the moneyline, and Kent State is +2000.
- Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Volunteers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.
- Kent State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Golden Flashes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.
- The Volunteers have a 99.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-49.5)
- Tennessee has covered the spread every time thus far this year.
- Kent State has not covered the spread yet this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (62.5)
- The over/under for the game of 62.5 is 18.0 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (60 points per game) and Kent State (20.5 points per game).
Key Stats Splits
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.0
|60.0
|Implied Total AVG
|34.0
|34.0
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Kent State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|49.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.0
|34.0
|40.0
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
