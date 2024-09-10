Voter rolls increasing as November election nears Published 8:00 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Kentucky’s voter rolls continue to increase heading toward the November General Election, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams, who announced that 15,239 Kentuckians registered to vote in August.

At the same time, 3,793 voters were removed from the rolls in August. 2,792 of them were deceased voters, 480 who registered to vote in another state, 349 felony convicts, 77 duplicate registrations, 57 who voluntarily de-registered, and 38 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.

“With a presidential election and two constitutional amendments on the ballot, Kentuckians are ready to be heard,” said Adams, who serves as Kentucky’s chief election officer. “Register to vote or check your voting information at elect.ky.gov.”

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,635,374 voters. Republican registration rose by 7,345 voters, a .45 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,507,522 voters. Democratic registration went up by 1,128 voters, a .07 percent increase. There are 373,486 voters registered as Independent or under other political affiliations, 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration grew by 2,973 voters, an .80 percent increase.

If you have not yet done so, there is still plenty of time to register to vote for the Nov. 5 General Election, as the deadline is Oct. 7 at 4:00 p.m., local time. You can register at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/, 24 hours a day seven days a week, or at your local county clerk’s office during regular business hours..

Among the races that will be on the ballot this year are President of the United States, all six of Kentucky’s U.S. House seats, the odd-numbered districts in the Kentucky Senate, all 100 Kentucky House seats, some Commonwealth’s Attorneys, one Kentucky Supreme Court seat (the district covering central Kentucky), one position on the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Western Kentucky, one district judge’s race and two proposed constitutional amendments.