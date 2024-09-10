Vikings, Cowboys, Week 2 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:19 am Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Week 2 of the NFL schedule is upon us. To find out how every team measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

1-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 28-6 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

1-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 33-17 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 16-1

1-0 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 18-10 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. New England Patriots

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

1-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 16-10 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Houston Texans

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 14-3

1-0 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 29-27 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

0-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 26-20 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

1-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 34-28 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 29-27 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

1-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 12 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-1 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 16-10 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 12-5

1-0 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 22-10 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 33-17 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

1-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 27-20 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 8-9

1-0 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550

+550 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 32-19 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

1-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 37-20 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

1-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

1-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 26-20 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 18-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16

8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

1-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 47-10 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. New York Giants

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-1 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 28-6 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

1-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1300

+1300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 34-29 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16

8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

1-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 26-20 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-1 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 34-29 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-1 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 4-13

0-1 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-1 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 2-14-1

0-1 | 2-14-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 26-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-1 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 34-28 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-1 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 22-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New York Jets

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 0-16-1

0-1 | 0-16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 32-19 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-1 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 37-20 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected Record: 0-17

0-1 | 0-17 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 47-10 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.